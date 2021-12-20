The Associated Press

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho. A derecho is often described as an inland hurricane. The storm has no eye and its powerful winds come across in a line, potentially causing widespread damage. Ryan Maue is a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area and a former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He says a derecho can develop from a series of separate storms, usually carrying hail and strong winds, that combine and build into a larger bowing complex. The term “bow” describes how the storm appears on radar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.