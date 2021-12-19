By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were left to lament another missed opportunity at the end of their 31-30 loss to Green Bay. Baltimore went for 2 with 42 seconds left, and Tyler Huntley’s pass was incomplete. The Ravens have lost three straight. Two weekends ago, they went for 2 with 12 seconds left and failed, so they lost at Pittsburgh 20-19. Last weekend, a missed 2-point conversion played a role in a 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

