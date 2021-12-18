The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 88, Regis 43

Arrowhead 56, Oak Creek 51

Belleville 65, Lake Mills 51

Cambridge 44, Deerfield 39

Cashton 70, Melrose-Mindoro 24

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Cumberland 46

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin, Ill. 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 33

Cumberland 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Galena, Ill. 69, Belmont 58

Gibraltar 82, Kohler 74

Goodman/Pembine 78, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39

Green Bay East 81, Monona Grove 64

Heritage Christian 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), Ill. 56

Hononegah, Ill. 76, Brown Deer 72

Janesville Parker 62, Kenosha Bradford 50

Kenosha Tremper 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41

La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 47

Laona-Wabeno 59, Gillett 49

Madison East 74, Milw. Washington 48

Neillsville 58, Arcadia 46

North Crawford 49, Wild Rose 39

Oconomowoc 75, Janesville Craig 58

Oshkosh West 59, Wausau East 56

Platteville 58, Black Hawk 46

Port Edwards 80, Tigerton 19

Saint Croix Central 90, Ashland 37

Saint Thomas More 76, Martin Luther 74

Seymour 31, Wrightstown 28

Sheboygan North 88, Sheboygan South 63

Sun Prairie 77, Stoughton 56

Tomah 58, Reedsburg Area 56

Wauwatosa West 72, Greenfield 46

Wilmot Union 66, Fort Atkinson 64

Xavier 82, Winneconne 50

