The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 88, Regis 43
Arrowhead 56, Oak Creek 51
Belleville 65, Lake Mills 51
Cambridge 44, Deerfield 39
Cashton 70, Melrose-Mindoro 24
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Cumberland 46
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin, Ill. 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 33
Galena, Ill. 69, Belmont 58
Gibraltar 82, Kohler 74
Goodman/Pembine 78, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39
Green Bay East 81, Monona Grove 64
Heritage Christian 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), Ill. 56
Hononegah, Ill. 76, Brown Deer 72
Janesville Parker 62, Kenosha Bradford 50
Kenosha Tremper 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41
La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 47
Laona-Wabeno 59, Gillett 49
Madison East 74, Milw. Washington 48
Neillsville 58, Arcadia 46
North Crawford 49, Wild Rose 39
Oconomowoc 75, Janesville Craig 58
Oshkosh West 59, Wausau East 56
Platteville 58, Black Hawk 46
Port Edwards 80, Tigerton 19
Saint Croix Central 90, Ashland 37
Saint Thomas More 76, Martin Luther 74
Seymour 31, Wrightstown 28
Sheboygan North 88, Sheboygan South 63
Sun Prairie 77, Stoughton 56
Tomah 58, Reedsburg Area 56
Wauwatosa West 72, Greenfield 46
Wilmot Union 66, Fort Atkinson 64
Xavier 82, Winneconne 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..