The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 56, Oak Creek 51
Belleville 65, Lake Mills 51
Cashton 70, Melrose-Mindoro 24
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Cumberland 46
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin, Ill. 100, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 33
Gibraltar 82, Kohler 74
Green Bay East 81, Monona Grove 64
Heritage Christian 89, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), Ill. 56
Kenosha Tremper 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41
Laona-Wabeno 59, Gillett 49
Madison East 74, Milw. Washington 48
Neillsville 58, Arcadia 46
North Crawford 49, Wild Rose 39
Platteville 58, Black Hawk 46
Port Edwards 80, Tigerton 19
Saint Croix Central 90, Ashland 37
Seymour 31, Wrightstown 28
Tomah 58, Reedsburg Area 56
Xavier 82, Winneconne 50
