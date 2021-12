OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something early Saturday. Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks. The police department says his death does not appear suspicious at this time.

