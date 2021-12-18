By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers after Jrue Holiday scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 116-112 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks are 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from downtown, led by Brook Lopez shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 7 the Bucks won 112-104 led by 27 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Jarrett Allen scored 25 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Darius Garland is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (lower leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: day to day (hip), Isaac Okoro: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

