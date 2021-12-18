By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night. Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts. Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks were without any of their regular starters.

