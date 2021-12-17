The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26

Altoona 61, Amery 42

Aquinas 64, La Crosse Logan 54

Ashwaubenon 48, Bay Port 43

Baldwin-Woodville 67, Ellsworth 44

Brookfield Central 71, Brookfield East 56

Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47

Cadott 78, Osseo-Fairchild 72

Campbellsport 81, Mayville 61

Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45

Colby 57, Loyal 43

Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62

De Pere 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Deerfield 68, Parkview 42

Dominican 79, Racine Lutheran 68

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 65

Edgar 67, Assumption 51

Elkhorn Area 62, Waterford 56

Faith Christian 58, Rock County Christian 32

Fall River 64, Markesan 59

Freedom 60, Little Chute 45

Germantown 64, Marquette University 61

Green Bay Southwest 66, Pulaski 64

Holmen 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Horicon 55, Dodgeland 44

Iowa-Grant 60, Ithaca 56

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, The Prairie School 49

Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha North 56

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88, Waupun 57

Kimberly 97, Kaukauna 55

La Crosse Central 76, Madison La Follette 73, 2OT

Laconia 72, Omro 50

Lakeland 63, Antigo 42

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 56

Lourdes Academy 77, Valley Christian 48

Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43

Marathon 61, Stratford 55

Marshfield 74, D.C. Everest 71

McFarland 74, Big Foot 62

Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 16

Mosinee 54, Rhinelander 42

Mukwonago 69, Catholic Memorial 67

Muskego 63, Oconomowoc 62

Neenah 55, Hortonville 34

New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41

New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Newman Catholic 66, Auburndale 55

Nicolet 72, Grafton 58

Northwood 72, Webster 48

Notre Dame 62, East Troy 42

Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 34

Oshkosh North 90, Fond du Lac 61

Oshkosh West 73, Appleton West 59

Pewaukee 96, Greendale 61

Plymouth 74, Ripon 60

Prairie Farm 73, Birchwood 53

Prescott 58, Somerset 46

Princeton/Green Lake 63, Cambria-Friesland 49

Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61

Regis 45, Bloomer 41

Rio 75, Montello 43

River Falls 63, New Richmond 43

Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 74

Saint Francis 71, Kenosha Christian Life 69

Shiocton 76, Florence 64

Siren 87, Shell Lake 52

Slinger 69, Hartford Union 51

Spencer 74, Greenwood 43

Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42

Stevens Point 71, Merrill 63

Turner 60, Edgerton 53

Unity 72, Frederic 46

Warren, Ill. 50, Argyle 42

Wausau West 71, Wausau East 68

Wauwatosa West 65, Hamilton 63

West Bend East 35, West Bend West 30

West Bend East 56, Hartford Union 40

West Salem 84, Prairie du Chien 49

Westosha Central 59, Burlington 31

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 47

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 84, Menominee Indian 38

Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 47

