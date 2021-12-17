The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26
Altoona 61, Amery 42
Aquinas 64, La Crosse Logan 54
Ashwaubenon 48, Bay Port 43
Baldwin-Woodville 67, Ellsworth 44
Brookfield Central 71, Brookfield East 56
Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47
Cadott 78, Osseo-Fairchild 72
Campbellsport 81, Mayville 61
Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45
Colby 57, Loyal 43
Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62
De Pere 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
Deerfield 68, Parkview 42
Dominican 79, Racine Lutheran 68
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 65
Edgar 67, Assumption 51
Elkhorn Area 62, Waterford 56
Faith Christian 58, Rock County Christian 32
Fall River 64, Markesan 59
Freedom 60, Little Chute 45
Germantown 64, Marquette University 61
Green Bay Southwest 66, Pulaski 64
Holmen 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Horicon 55, Dodgeland 44
Iowa-Grant 60, Ithaca 56
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, The Prairie School 49
Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha North 56
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88, Waupun 57
Kimberly 97, Kaukauna 55
La Crosse Central 76, Madison La Follette 73, 2OT
Laconia 72, Omro 50
Lakeland 63, Antigo 42
Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 56
Lourdes Academy 77, Valley Christian 48
Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43
Marathon 61, Stratford 55
Marshfield 74, D.C. Everest 71
McFarland 74, Big Foot 62
Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 16
Mosinee 54, Rhinelander 42
Mukwonago 69, Catholic Memorial 67
Muskego 63, Oconomowoc 62
Neenah 55, Hortonville 34
New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41
New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Newman Catholic 66, Auburndale 55
Nicolet 72, Grafton 58
Northwood 72, Webster 48
Notre Dame 62, East Troy 42
Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 34
Oshkosh North 90, Fond du Lac 61
Oshkosh West 73, Appleton West 59
Pewaukee 96, Greendale 61
Plymouth 74, Ripon 60
Prairie Farm 73, Birchwood 53
Prescott 58, Somerset 46
Princeton/Green Lake 63, Cambria-Friesland 49
Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61
Regis 45, Bloomer 41
Rio 75, Montello 43
River Falls 63, New Richmond 43
Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 74
Saint Francis 71, Kenosha Christian Life 69
Shiocton 76, Florence 64
Siren 87, Shell Lake 52
Slinger 69, Hartford Union 51
Spencer 74, Greenwood 43
Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42
Stevens Point 71, Merrill 63
Turner 60, Edgerton 53
Unity 72, Frederic 46
Warren, Ill. 50, Argyle 42
Wausau West 71, Wausau East 68
Wauwatosa West 65, Hamilton 63
West Bend East 35, West Bend West 30
West Bend East 56, Hartford Union 40
West Salem 84, Prairie du Chien 49
Westosha Central 59, Burlington 31
Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 47
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 84, Menominee Indian 38
Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 47
