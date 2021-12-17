The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 47, Rib Lake 43

Albany 61, Pecatonica 41

Alma 44, Gilmanton 34

Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6

Amherst 54, Iola-Scandinavia 25

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 36

Ashwaubenon 44, Bay Port 38

Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49

Belleville 55, New Glarus 29

Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26

Blair-Taylor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 48

Bonduel 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 5

Brillion 43, Valders 36

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 26

Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47

Cambridge 49, Marshall 29

Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Catholic Memorial 68, Mukwonago 55

Chilton 63, Roncalli 16

Clear Lake 46, Turtle Lake 29

Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Whitehall 32

Crivitz 61, Suring 57

Cuba City 69, Riverdale 45

Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25

De Pere 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

Elmwood/Plum City 39, Mondovi 38

Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41

Germantown 63, Milwaukee DSHA 58

Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30

Gresham Community 61, Tigerton 14

Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

Highland 79, Benton 20

Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31

Homestead 84, Port Washington 28

Hortonville 82, Neenah 76

Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 37

Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33

Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42

Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 39

Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48

La Crosse Central 57, River Falls 54

La Farge/Youth Initiative 79, Weston 36

Ladysmith 67, Barron 49

Lake Country Lutheran 53, Saint Francis 15

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27

Laona-Wabeno 66, Goodman/Pembine 12

Luther 59, Viroqua 13

Madison East 46, Madison West 21

Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57

Manawa 63, Bowler 16

Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 52

Martin Luther 50, Saint Thomas More 47

Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18

Menomonee Falls 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Milton 46, Fort Atkinson 41

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 15

Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42

New Holstein 75, Kiel 65

New London 42, Menasha 37

New Richmond 57, Ellsworth 50

Northwood 76, Webster 22

Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15

Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49

Oconto 51, Kewaunee 46

Omro 58, Markesan 23

Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53

Oostburg 59, Mishicot 34

Oregon 68, Edgewood 58

Oshkosh West 65, Appleton West 47

Pacelli 39, Pittsville 33

Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29

Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 55

Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35

Randolph 57, North Fond du Lac 32

Random Lake 82, Kohler 35

Reedsburg Area 90, Baraboo 27

Reedsville 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44

Richland Center 66, River Valley 21

Ripon 63, Lomira 47

Royall 55, Wonewoc-Center 46

Sevastopol 60, Algoma 26

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Sheboygan Christian 26

Siren 66, Shell Lake 47

Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32

Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 39

Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 27

St. Croix Falls 58, Ashland 36

St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Superior 60, Northwestern 37

The Prairie School 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Tomah 51, Holmen 42

Two Rivers 44, Sheboygan Falls 35

Unity 54, Frederic 20

Verona Area 53, Madison La Follette 44

Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 41

Watertown 57, DeForest 47

Wausau West 77, Wausau East 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15

West Allis Central 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 40

West Bend West 48, West Bend East 45

West De Pere 67, Xavier 60

West Salem 61, Westby 39

Westfield Area 66, Nekoosa 25

Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Seymour 39

Winter 52, Bruce 51

Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Menominee Indian 49

