Abbotsford 47, Rib Lake 43
Albany 61, Pecatonica 41
Alma 44, Gilmanton 34
Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6
Amherst 54, Iola-Scandinavia 25
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 36
Ashwaubenon 44, Bay Port 38
Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49
Belleville 55, New Glarus 29
Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26
Blair-Taylor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 48
Bonduel 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 5
Brillion 43, Valders 36
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 26
Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47
Cambridge 49, Marshall 29
Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Catholic Memorial 68, Mukwonago 55
Chilton 63, Roncalli 16
Clear Lake 46, Turtle Lake 29
Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Whitehall 32
Crivitz 61, Suring 57
Cuba City 69, Riverdale 45
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25
De Pere 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Elmwood/Plum City 39, Mondovi 38
Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41
Germantown 63, Milwaukee DSHA 58
Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30
Gresham Community 61, Tigerton 14
Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Highland 79, Benton 20
Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31
Homestead 84, Port Washington 28
Hortonville 82, Neenah 76
Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 37
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42
Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 39
Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48
La Crosse Central 57, River Falls 54
La Farge/Youth Initiative 79, Weston 36
Ladysmith 67, Barron 49
Lake Country Lutheran 53, Saint Francis 15
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27
Laona-Wabeno 66, Goodman/Pembine 12
Luther 59, Viroqua 13
Madison East 46, Madison West 21
Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57
Manawa 63, Bowler 16
Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 52
Martin Luther 50, Saint Thomas More 47
Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18
Menomonee Falls 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Milton 46, Fort Atkinson 41
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 15
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42
New Holstein 75, Kiel 65
New London 42, Menasha 37
New Richmond 57, Ellsworth 50
Northwood 76, Webster 22
Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15
Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49
Oconto 51, Kewaunee 46
Omro 58, Markesan 23
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53
Oostburg 59, Mishicot 34
Oregon 68, Edgewood 58
Oshkosh West 65, Appleton West 47
Pacelli 39, Pittsville 33
Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29
Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 55
Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35
Randolph 57, North Fond du Lac 32
Random Lake 82, Kohler 35
Reedsburg Area 90, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44
Richland Center 66, River Valley 21
Ripon 63, Lomira 47
Royall 55, Wonewoc-Center 46
Sevastopol 60, Algoma 26
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Sheboygan Christian 26
Siren 66, Shell Lake 47
Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32
Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 39
Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 27
St. Croix Falls 58, Ashland 36
St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Superior 60, Northwestern 37
The Prairie School 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Tomah 51, Holmen 42
Two Rivers 44, Sheboygan Falls 35
Unity 54, Frederic 20
Verona Area 53, Madison La Follette 44
Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 41
Watertown 57, DeForest 47
Wausau West 77, Wausau East 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15
West Allis Central 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 40
West Bend West 48, West Bend East 45
West De Pere 67, Xavier 60
West Salem 61, Westby 39
Westfield Area 66, Nekoosa 25
Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Seymour 39
Winter 52, Bruce 51
Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Menominee Indian 49
