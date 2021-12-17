The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 47, Rib Lake 43
Albany 61, Pecatonica 41
Alma 44, Gilmanton 34
Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6
Amherst 54, Iola-Scandinavia 25
Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49
Belleville 55, New Glarus 29
Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26
Brillion 43, Valders 36
Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47
Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Catholic Memorial 68, Mukwonago 55
Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Whitehall 32
Crivitz 61, Suring 57
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25
De Pere 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Elmwood/Plum City 39, Mondovi 38
Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41
Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30
Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31
Homestead 84, Port Washington 28
Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 37
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42
Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 39
Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48
La Crosse Central 57, River Falls 54
La Farge/Youth Initiative 79, Weston 36
Ladysmith 67, Barron 49
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27
Luther 59, Viroqua 13
Madison East 46, Madison West 21
Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57
Manawa 63, Bowler 16
Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 52
Martin Luther 50, Saint Thomas More 47
Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 15
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42
New Holstein 75, Kiel 65
New London 42, Menasha 37
New Richmond 57, Ellsworth 50
Northwood 76, Webster 22
Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15
Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49
Oconto 51, Kewaunee 46
Omro 58, Markesan 23
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53
Oostburg 59, Mishicot 34
Oregon 68, Edgewood 58
Oshkosh West 65, Appleton West 47
Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29
Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Randolph 57, North Fond du Lac 32
Random Lake 82, Kohler 35
Reedsburg Area 90, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44
Richland Center 66, River Valley 21
Ripon 63, Lomira 47
Royall 55, Wonewoc-Center 46
Sevastopol 60, Algoma 26
Siren 66, Shell Lake 47
Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32
Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 39
Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 27
St. Croix Falls 58, Ashland 36
St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Superior 60, Northwestern 37
Two Rivers 44, Sheboygan Falls 35
Unity 54, Frederic 20
Verona Area 53, Madison La Follette 44
Watertown 57, DeForest 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15
West De Pere 67, Xavier 60
Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Seymour 39
Winter 52, Bruce 51
Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Menominee Indian 49
