GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 44, Gilmanton 34

Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6

Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26

Brillion 43, Valders 36

Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30

Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42

Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48

Ladysmith 67, Barron 49

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27

Madison East 46, Madison West 21

Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42

New London 42, Menasha 37

Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15

Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49

Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53

Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29

Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Ripon 63, Lomira 47

Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32

St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15

Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38

Winter 52, Bruce 51

Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29

