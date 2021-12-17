The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 44, Gilmanton 34
Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6
Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26
Brillion 43, Valders 36
Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30
Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42
Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48
Ladysmith 67, Barron 49
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27
Madison East 46, Madison West 21
Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42
New London 42, Menasha 37
Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15
Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53
Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29
Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Ripon 63, Lomira 47
Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32
St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15
Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38
Winter 52, Bruce 51
Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29
___
