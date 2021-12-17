MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, a is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. Her on Friday joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers. Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of Milwaukee. Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.