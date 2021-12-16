The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 43, Wautoma 27

Alma 59, Boyceville 34

Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27

Auburndale 40, Assumption 34

Baldwin-Woodville 54, Altoona 41

Burlington 52, Delavan-Darien 35

Clintonville 68, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Edgerton 58, Whitewater 27

Evansville 48, Big Foot 25

Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 63

Freedom 69, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

Greenwood 52, Granton 7

Jefferson 49, Turner 22

Kenosha Bradford 76, Racine Case 57

Kewaskum 77, Berlin 28

Marathon 53, Newman Catholic 33

Markesan 43, Cambria-Friesland 22

McFarland 71, Clinton 55

Menomonie 57, Eau Claire Memorial 50

Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 19

Mishicot 71, South Milwaukee 61

Neillsville 58, Colby 24

Oakfield 54, Lourdes Academy 52

Osceola 53, Somerset 50

Osseo-Fairchild 45, McDonell Central 38

Palmyra-Eagle 44, Parkview 33

Pardeeville 67, Rio 44

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Plymouth 62, Ripon 61

Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46

Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Racine Park 30

Randolph 64, Princeton/Green Lake 26

SWCHA 44, Augustine Prep 38

Shorewood 69, South Milwaukee 57

Slinger 76, Hartford Union 63

South Milwaukee 50, Wauwatosa East 31

Spencer 29, Loyal 17

Stratford 42, Edgar 32

Watertown 62, Baraboo 33

Wausau West 68, Chippewa Falls 40

Wausaukee 55, Stockbridge 17

Webster 50, Frederic 37

Westosha Central 40, Waterford 27

Winneconne 51, Campbellsport 25

Wrightstown 67, Marinette 40

___

