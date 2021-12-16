The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 65, Winona Cotter, Minn. 53
Augusta 58, Blair-Taylor 53
Barneveld 76, Albany 47
Barron 46, Cumberland 45
Beaver Dam 55, Sauk Prairie 37
Benton 67, Cassville 47
Brillion 64, Valders 58
Bruce 68, Winter 16
Cameron 81, Ashland 61
Cashton 61, Necedah 51
Chilton 51, Hilbert 30
Chilton 86, New Holstein 68
Coleman 94, Wausaukee 29
Columbus 83, Waterloo 61
Crivitz 59, Oneida Nation 35
Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41
DeForest 73, Monroe 64
Durand 82, Colfax 40
East Troy 73, Evansville 59
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Mishicot 48
Fennimore 67, Iowa-Grant 42
Flambeau 73, Prentice 64
Frederic 62, Webster 57
Green Bay East 80, Xavier 65
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Kewaunee 57
Greenfield 61, Cudahy 46
Gresham Community 83, Tigerton 43
Highland 72, Belmont 70
Hillsboro 74, Wonewoc-Center 46
Homestead 72, Slinger 32
Iola-Scandinavia 62, Amherst 37
Janesville Parker 64, Janesville Craig 59
Janesville Parker 72, Sun Prairie 71
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 50
Kiel 61, Two Rivers 39
Ladysmith 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Lancaster 75, Barneveld 56
Lena 55, Gillett 48
Luther 75, Black River Falls 56
Madison East 67, Madison West 57
Madison La Follette 66, Verona Area 63
Manawa 71, Bowler 43
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
Menomonie 75, Sparta 52
Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 49
Milton 55, Oregon 49
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 86, Milw. Washington 74
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 39
Mineral Point 66, Riverdale 26
Mondovi 68, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 60
Monticello 49, Pecatonica 41
Mount Horeb 75, Monona Grove 65
Nekoosa 53, Westfield Area 43
New London 50, Seymour 41
Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35
Niagara 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14
Northland Lutheran 74, Marion 51
Oconto 68, Gibraltar 65
Ozaukee 72, Kohler 63
Pacelli 71, Pittsville 51
Platteville 39, New Glarus 38
Platteville 41, Prairie du Chien 33
Port Edwards 41, Lincoln 37
Potosi 59, Shullsburg 35
Reedsville 48, Howards Grove 46
River Valley 66, Richland Center 44
Roncalli 85, Sheboygan Falls 47
Rosholt 45, Wild Rose 33
SWCHA 73, Augustine Prep 69
Seneca 57, De Soto 28
Shawano 66, Menasha 55
Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Oostburg 61
Sheboygan Christian 61, Random Lake 53
Somerset 58, St. Croix Falls 53
Spooner 36, Hayward 21
Spring Valley 57, Boyceville 42
Stockbridge 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47
Stoughton 79, Edgewood 59
Sturgeon Bay 79, Sevastopol 43
Tomah 59, Arcadia 38
Watertown 55, Baraboo 43
West Allis Central 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 57
West De Pere 78, Green Bay West 34
Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..