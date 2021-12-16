The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 59, Boyceville 34
Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27
Auburndale 40, Assumption 34
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Altoona 41
Burlington 52, Delavan-Darien 35
Clintonville 68, Luxemburg-Casco 58
Edgerton 58, Whitewater 27
Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 63
Freedom 69, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
Greenwood 52, Granton 7
Jefferson 49, Turner 22
Kenosha Bradford 76, Racine Case 57
Marathon 53, Newman Catholic 33
Markesan 43, Cambria-Friesland 22
McFarland 71, Clinton 55
Menomonie 57, Eau Claire Memorial 50
Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 19
Mishicot 71, South Milwaukee 61
Neillsville 58, Colby 24
Oakfield 54, Lourdes Academy 52
Osceola 53, Somerset 50
Osseo-Fairchild 45, McDonell Central 38
Palmyra-Eagle 44, Parkview 33
Pardeeville 67, Rio 44
Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42
Plymouth 62, Ripon 61
Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46
Randolph 64, Princeton/Green Lake 26
SWCHA 44, Augustine Prep 38
Shorewood 69, South Milwaukee 57
Slinger 76, Hartford Union 63
South Milwaukee 50, Wauwatosa East 31
Spencer 29, Loyal 17
Stratford 42, Edgar 32
Watertown 62, Baraboo 33
Wausau West 68, Chippewa Falls 40
Wausaukee 55, Stockbridge 17
Webster 50, Frederic 37
Westosha Central 40, Waterford 27
Winneconne 51, Campbellsport 25
Wrightstown 67, Marinette 40
___
