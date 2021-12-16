The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 65, Winona Cotter, Minn. 53

Barneveld 76, Albany 47

Brillion 64, Valders 58

Cameron 81, Ashland 61

Cashton 61, Necedah 51

Chilton 51, Hilbert 30

Chilton 86, New Holstein 68

Crivitz 59, Oneida Nation 35

Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41

DeForest 73, Monroe 64

Durand 82, Colfax 40

Fennimore 67, Iowa-Grant 42

Frederic 62, Webster 57

Green Bay East 80, Xavier 65

Greenfield 61, Cudahy 46

Hillsboro 74, Wonewoc-Center 46

Homestead 72, Slinger 32

Iola-Scandinavia 62, Amherst 37

Janesville Parker 64, Janesville Craig 59

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 50

Kiel 61, Two Rivers 39

Lancaster 75, Barneveld 56

Lena 55, Gillett 48

Menomonie 75, Sparta 52

Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 49

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 86, Milw. Washington 74

Mondovi 68, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Mount Horeb 75, Monona Grove 65

Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35

Oconto 68, Gibraltar 65

Ozaukee 72, Kohler 63

Platteville 39, New Glarus 38

Potosi 59, Shullsburg 35

Reedsville 48, Howards Grove 46

SWCHA 73, Augustine Prep 69

Seneca 57, De Soto 28

Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Oostburg 61

Sheboygan Christian 61, Random Lake 53

Spooner 36, Hayward 21

Spring Valley 57, Boyceville 42

Stockbridge 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47

Sturgeon Bay 79, Sevastopol 43

West Allis Central 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 57

Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..