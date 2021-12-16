The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27

Auburndale 40, Assumption 34

Baldwin-Woodville 54, Altoona 41

Burlington 52, Delavan-Darien 35

Clintonville 68, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Edgerton 58, Whitewater 27

Freedom 69, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

Jefferson 49, Turner 22

Kenosha Bradford 76, Racine Case 57

Marathon 53, Newman Catholic 33

Markesan 43, Cambria-Friesland 22

Menomonie 57, Eau Claire Memorial 50

Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 19

Mishicot 71, South Milwaukee 61

Neillsville 58, Colby 24

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Plymouth 62, Ripon 61

Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46

SWCHA 44, Augustine Prep 38

Shorewood 69, South Milwaukee 57

South Milwaukee 50, Wauwatosa East 31

Spencer 29, Loyal 17

Stratford 42, Edgar 32

Watertown 62, Baraboo 33

Wausaukee 55, Stockbridge 17

Webster 50, Frederic 37

Westosha Central 40, Waterford 27

Winneconne 51, Campbellsport 25

