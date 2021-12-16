The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27
Auburndale 40, Assumption 34
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Altoona 41
Burlington 52, Delavan-Darien 35
Clintonville 68, Luxemburg-Casco 58
Edgerton 58, Whitewater 27
Freedom 69, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
Jefferson 49, Turner 22
Kenosha Bradford 76, Racine Case 57
Marathon 53, Newman Catholic 33
Markesan 43, Cambria-Friesland 22
Menomonie 57, Eau Claire Memorial 50
Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 19
Mishicot 71, South Milwaukee 61
Neillsville 58, Colby 24
Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42
Plymouth 62, Ripon 61
Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46
SWCHA 44, Augustine Prep 38
Shorewood 69, South Milwaukee 57
South Milwaukee 50, Wauwatosa East 31
Spencer 29, Loyal 17
Stratford 42, Edgar 32
Watertown 62, Baraboo 33
Wausaukee 55, Stockbridge 17
Webster 50, Frederic 37
Westosha Central 40, Waterford 27
Winneconne 51, Campbellsport 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..