Marquette (8-3, 0-0) vs. No. 22 Xavier (10-1, 0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and No. 22 Xavier meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Marquette finished with eight wins and 11 losses, while Xavier won six games and lost seven.

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier’s Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 37 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LEWIS: Justin Lewis has connected on 27.8 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Golden Eagles are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 56.6.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to 60.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big East teams.

