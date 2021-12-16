OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not at practice for Baltimore during the portion open to reporters. Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of the sprained ankle that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continued to miss preparation time Thursday. Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson during the game against Cleveland, and he also guided Baltimore to a victory at Chicago when Jackson was sick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.