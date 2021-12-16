POUND, Wis. (AP) — A highway in northeastern Wisconsin has reopened, a day after a chain reaction crash in foggy weather killed one driver and caused some train cars to derail. Highway 141 in Marinette County was cleared and open at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s officials say very low visibility led to the collision involving two dump trucks, a large service van and an Escanaba & Lake Superior train about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The train was crossing the highway and the service van had stopped in a northbound lane. A dump truck crashed into the back of the van, killing its driver. Authorities say a second dump truck then struck the first dump truck and hit the train with such force that it caused the derailment.

