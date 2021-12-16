By EVENS SANON and PETER SMITH

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed. That’s according to the group and to Haitian police. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying that the 12 remaining hostages “are FREE!” The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

