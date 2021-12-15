The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 67, Independence 28

Amherst 54, Westfield Area 39

Appleton East 79, Fond du Lac 58

Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Southwest 56

Badger 55, Delavan-Darien 52

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Amery 33

Big Foot 82, Jefferson 51

Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44

Brookfield Central 76, Menomonee Falls 65

Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 48

Cambria-Friesland 93, Montello 50

Campbellsport 60, Lomira 51

Cassville 71, Riverdale 55

Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha South 66

Cedarburg 61, West Bend West 43

Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 55

Chequamegon 66, Rib Lake 55

Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36

Clear Lake 70, Northwood 31

Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Cochrane-Fountain City 51, Blair-Taylor 46

Colby 91, Greenwood 36

Columbus Catholic 79, Regis 71

Cristo Rey Jesuit 84, Tenor/Veritas 62

Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41

Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36

Dominican 95, Catholic Central 52

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Stevens Point 64

Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38

Edgar 59, Marathon 39

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41

Flambeau 68, Birchwood 25

Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Freedom 66

Germantown 90, Wauwatosa West 41

Gibraltar 69, Mishicot 47

Goodman 57, Elcho 52

Grantsburg 70, Turtle Lake 66

Green Bay East 76, Plymouth 74

Gresham Community 70, Marion 54

Hortonville 75, Kaukauna 69

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 61, Sheboygan Falls 40

Kohler 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63

La Crosse Central 61, Tomah 43

Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 55

Lake Country Lutheran 71, Lakeside Lutheran 44

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49

Lincoln 42, New Lisbon 41

Little Chute 58, Oconto Falls 35

Lourdes Academy 69, Horicon 45

Luther 63, Cashton 51

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48

Madison La Follette 63, Beloit Memorial 57

Madison La Follette 88, Madison West 80

Marinette 68, Wrightstown 63

Marshall 77, Poynette 35

Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 53

McFarland 77, Edgerton 66

Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38

Menominee Indian 50, Antigo 27

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73

Merrill 68, Antigo 30

Middleton 67, Verona Area 43

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 83, Milwaukee Juneau 61

Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Racine Park 61

Mukwonago 74, Muskego 61

Neenah 69, Oshkosh West 32

New London 54, Clintonville 51, OT

Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35

Notre Dame 77, Sheboygan North 65

Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36

Omro 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60

Onalaska 81, La Crosse Logan 58

Osceola 50, Somerset 27

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

Oshkosh North 93, Kimberly 82

Pardeeville 65, Markesan 56

Pius XI Catholic 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

Prescott 78, Altoona 50

Princeton/Green Lake 49, Fall River 47

Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46

Randolph 56, Rio 48

Richland Center 76, Highland 52

River Falls 69, St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 37

River Valley 66, Wisconsin Dells 47

Roncalli 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 55

Sheboygan South 67, Pulaski 62

Shorewood 52, Milwaukee South 35

Siren 64, Luck 46

South Shore 71, Solon Springs 59

Southwestern 47, Galena, Ill. 45

Spencer 73, Gilman 38

Stanley-Boyd 86, Cadott 69

Stratford 52, Auburndale 36

Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 51

Tenor/Veritas 63, Milwaukee Early View 51

The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 57

Unity 66, Shell Lake 19

Waukesha West 65, Waukesha North 51

Wausau East 64, Lakeland 58

Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51

West Bend East 61, Slinger 56

Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 36

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 47

Winneconne 81, Shiocton 69

Wisconsin Heights 64, Monticello 53

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Racine Case 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..