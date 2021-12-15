The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 65, Thorp 52
Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32
Albany 57, Big Foot 26
Almond-Bancroft 32, Rosholt 31
Appleton East 82, Fond du Lac 31
Aquinas 75, Holmen 20
Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43
Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38
Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48
Belleville 69, Poynette 48
Berlin 44, Waupaca 29
Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24
Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49
Bonduel 52, Amherst 49
Bowler 53, White Lake 26
Brillion 59, Roncalli 30
Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6
Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Brookfield Central 47, Menomonee Falls 37
Brookfield East 60, Hamilton 38
Brown Deer 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 19
Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30
Cameron 39, Ashland 34
Cashton 68, Brookwood 34
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34
Coleman 48, Gillett 27
Colfax 52, Durand 43
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45
Darlington 42, Fennimore 38
De Pere 83, Green Bay Preble 40
Deerfield 56, Wisconsin Heights 40
Dominican 38, Catholic Central 33
Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71
Eleva-Strum 49, Whitehall 31
Grafton 51, Whitefish Bay 36
Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48
Greenfield 82, Whitnall 43
Gresham Community 55, Marion 10
Hartford Union 62, West Bend East 47
Homestead 75, Slinger 55
Hortonville 76, Kaukauna 56
Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31
Hurley 83, Bayfield 7
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32
Ithaca 53, North Crawford 25
Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Racine St. Catherine’s 36
Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41
Kickapoo 61, La Farge/Youth Initiative 39
Kiel 57, Two Rivers 37
Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 24
Laconia 65, Omro 47
Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33
Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39
Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35
Lomira 48, Winneconne 42
Luther 58, Black River Falls 25
Manawa 66, Tigerton 16
Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52
Mercer 37, Washburn 33
Milwaukee DSHA 49, Wauwatosa East 40
Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22
Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49
Mineral Point 70, Southwestern 19
Mishicot 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31
Montello 63, Madison Abundant Life 22
Mosinee 66, Merrill 29
Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47
Neenah 76, Oshkosh West 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45
New Holstein 78, Chilton 38
New London 61, Clintonville 29
New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27
Newman Catholic 53, Greenwood 38
Niagara 47, Crivitz 41
Northwood 44, Clear Lake 37
Notre Dame 72, Sheboygan North 30
Oconto 79, Gibraltar 21
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 38
Oregon 76, Monroe 40
Osceola 72, Spooner 23
Osseo-Fairchild 50, Ellsworth 44
Ozaukee 64, Kohler 54
Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17
Pardeeville 87, Horicon 21
Pecatonica 55, Benton 51
Peshtigo 39, Algoma 35
Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42
Prairie Farm 70, Clayton 31
Proctor, Minn. 59, Superior 45
Pulaski 54, Sheboygan South 45
Randolph 63, Laconia 48
Reedsburg Area 56, Sauk Prairie 31
Rhinelander 73, D.C. Everest 63
Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62
Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 50
Saint Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45
Seneca 41, Weston 40, OT
Seymour 54, Antigo 40
Shawano 57, Denmark 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Oostburg 54
Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16
Siren 76, Luck 30
South Shore 45, Solon Springs 36
Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33
St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29
St. Croix Falls 73, Somerset 38
St. Mary Catholic 61, Hilbert 41
Stoughton 56, Milton 41
Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 48
The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 55
Three Lakes 44, Crandon 34
Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 25
Turtle Lake 62, Grantsburg 60
Unity 60, Shell Lake 46
Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40
Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30
Waunakee 44, Watertown 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43
West Bend West 64, Nicolet 54
West Salem 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39
Westosha Central 56, Burlington 30
Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21
Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, Ripon 48
Wisconsin Dells 59, River Valley 33
Wonewoc-Center 56, Necedah 21
