By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Tom Brady keeps hitting new milestones at age 44. Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass in the regular season and playoffs with a 58-yarder to Breshad Perriman in overtime on Sunday that gave Tampa Bay a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady won his record 32nd game against the Bills, and also set the all-time record for completions in the game. Brady also tied Jerry Rice’s mark by scoring his 10th touchdown since turning 40.

