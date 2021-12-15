By MARGERY A. BECK and MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings. The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from New Mexico to upper Michigan, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

