OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A powerful storm system ushered in strong winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes on Wednesday, with temperatures posed to set record highs in some places only days before the official start of winter. Much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri could see record highs, but the warmth came with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts of more than 80 mph have been recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas, which reported dust storms that crippled traffic on Interstate 70. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.

