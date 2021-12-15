By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan election reviews of the 2020 presidential election are under way in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin while Republican lawmakers elsewhere continue their calls to bring them to their states. They argue they are needed to restore public confidence in elections, but experts say the reviews themselves undermine faith in elections. In justifying the reviews, Republicans cite concerns raised by false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies to explain his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. An Associated Press review has found fewer than 475 potential cases of voter fraud in the six states disputed by Trump — a number that would have made no difference in the election.

