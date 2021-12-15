By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice because of his injured ankle, and the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in another quarterback just in case. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York’s practice squad. Jackson is day to day with an ankle injury, and the 35-year-old Johnson would give Baltimore a veteran backup if Tyler Huntley needs to start this weekend against Green Bay. Jackson remains a possibility to play this weekend, but he was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is.

