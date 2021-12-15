POUND, Wis. (AP) — A chain reaction of vehicle collisions in foggy weather at a railroad crossing in northeastern Wisconsin killed one of the drivers and caused a train to derail. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Pound, 40 miles north of Green Bay. Authorities say the crashes involved two dump trucks, an empty logging truck, a box truck and other vehicles. Some vehicles were pushed into the train, knocking it off the rails and killing the driver of the box truck. The crash closed Highway 141 and authorities say cleanup could take until Thursday morning. Authorities say schools in Coleman are holding students because roads aren’t safe for buses due to the weather and the added traffic from the detour.

