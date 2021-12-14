The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 65, Thorp 52

Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Albany 57, Big Foot 26

Almond-Bancroft 32, Rosholt 31

Appleton East 82, Fond du Lac 31

Aquinas 75, Holmen 20

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38

Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48

Belleville 69, Poynette 48

Berlin 44, Waupaca 29

Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

Bonduel 52, Amherst 49

Bowler 53, White Lake 26

Brillion 59, Roncalli 30

Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6

Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Brookfield Central 47, Menomonee Falls 37

Brookfield East 60, Hamilton 38

Brown Deer 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 19

Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30

Cameron 39, Ashland 34

Cashton 68, Brookwood 34

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34

Coleman 48, Gillett 27

Colfax 52, Durand 43

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45

Darlington 42, Fennimore 38

De Pere 83, Green Bay Preble 40

Deerfield 56, Wisconsin Heights 40

Dominican 38, Catholic Central 33

Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71

Eleva-Strum 49, Whitehall 31

Grafton 51, Whitefish Bay 36

Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48

Greenfield 82, Whitnall 43

Gresham Community 55, Marion 10

Hartford Union 62, West Bend East 47

Homestead 75, Slinger 55

Hortonville 76, Kaukauna 56

Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31

Hurley 83, Bayfield 7

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32

Ithaca 53, North Crawford 25

Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Racine St. Catherine’s 36

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Kickapoo 61, La Farge/Youth Initiative 39

Kiel 57, Two Rivers 37

Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 24

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33

Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39

Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35

Lomira 48, Winneconne 42

Luther 58, Black River Falls 25

Manawa 66, Tigerton 16

Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52

Mercer 37, Washburn 33

Milwaukee DSHA 49, Wauwatosa East 40

Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49

Mineral Point 70, Southwestern 19

Mishicot 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Montello 63, Madison Abundant Life 22

Mosinee 66, Merrill 29

Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47

Neenah 76, Oshkosh West 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45

New Holstein 78, Chilton 38

New London 61, Clintonville 29

New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27

Newman Catholic 53, Greenwood 38

Niagara 47, Crivitz 41

Northwood 44, Clear Lake 37

Notre Dame 72, Sheboygan North 30

Oconto 79, Gibraltar 21

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 38

Oregon 76, Monroe 40

Osceola 72, Spooner 23

Osseo-Fairchild 50, Ellsworth 44

Ozaukee 64, Kohler 54

Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17

Pardeeville 87, Horicon 21

Pecatonica 55, Benton 51

Peshtigo 39, Algoma 35

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Prairie Farm 70, Clayton 31

Proctor, Minn. 59, Superior 45

Pulaski 54, Sheboygan South 45

Randolph 63, Laconia 48

Reedsburg Area 56, Sauk Prairie 31

Rhinelander 73, D.C. Everest 63

Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62

Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 50

Saint Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45

Seneca 41, Weston 40, OT

Seymour 54, Antigo 40

Shawano 57, Denmark 42

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Oostburg 54

Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16

Siren 76, Luck 30

South Shore 45, Solon Springs 36

Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33

St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29

St. Croix Falls 73, Somerset 38

St. Mary Catholic 61, Hilbert 41

Stoughton 56, Milton 41

Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 48

The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 55

Three Lakes 44, Crandon 34

Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 25

Turtle Lake 62, Grantsburg 60

Unity 60, Shell Lake 46

Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30

Waunakee 44, Watertown 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43

West Bend West 64, Nicolet 54

West Salem 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39

Westosha Central 56, Burlington 30

Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21

Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, Ripon 48

Wisconsin Dells 59, River Valley 33

Wonewoc-Center 56, Necedah 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..