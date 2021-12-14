The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 67, Independence 28
Amherst 54, Westfield Area 39
Appleton East 79, Fond du Lac 58
Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Southwest 56
Badger 55, Delavan-Darien 52
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Amery 33
Big Foot 82, Jefferson 51
Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44
Brookfield Central 76, Menomonee Falls 65
Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 48
Cambria-Friesland 93, Montello 50
Campbellsport 60, Lomira 51
Cassville 71, Riverdale 55
Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha South 66
Cedarburg 61, West Bend West 43
Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 55
Chequamegon 66, Rib Lake 55
Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36
Clear Lake 70, Northwood 31
Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 58
Cochrane-Fountain City 51, Blair-Taylor 46
Colby 91, Greenwood 36
Columbus Catholic 79, Regis 71
Cristo Rey Jesuit 84, Tenor/Veritas 62
Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41
Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36
Dominican 95, Catholic Central 52
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Stevens Point 64
Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38
Edgar 59, Marathon 39
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41
Flambeau 68, Birchwood 25
Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Freedom 66
Germantown 90, Wauwatosa West 41
Gibraltar 69, Mishicot 47
Goodman 57, Elcho 52
Grantsburg 70, Turtle Lake 66
Green Bay East 76, Plymouth 74
Gresham Community 70, Marion 54
Hortonville 75, Kaukauna 69
Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 61, Sheboygan Falls 40
Kohler 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63
La Crosse Central 61, Tomah 43
Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 55
Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49
Lincoln 42, New Lisbon 41
Little Chute 58, Oconto Falls 35
Lourdes Academy 69, Horicon 45
Luther 63, Cashton 51
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48
Madison La Follette 63, Beloit Memorial 57
Madison La Follette 88, Madison West 80
Marinette 68, Wrightstown 63
Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 53
McFarland 77, Edgerton 66
Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38
Menominee Indian 50, Antigo 27
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73
Merrill 68, Antigo 30
Middleton 67, Verona Area 43
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 83, Milwaukee Juneau 61
Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Racine Park 61
Mukwonago 74, Muskego 61
Neenah 69, Oshkosh West 32
New London 54, Clintonville 51, OT
Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35
Notre Dame 77, Sheboygan North 65
Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36
Omro 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60
Onalaska 81, La Crosse Logan 58
Osceola 50, Somerset 27
Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49
Oshkosh North 93, Kimberly 82
Pardeeville 65, Markesan 56
Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46
Randolph 56, Rio 48
Richland Center 76, Highland 52
River Valley 66, Wisconsin Dells 47
Roncalli 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
Sheboygan South 67, Pulaski 62
Shorewood 52, Milwaukee South 35
South Shore 71, Solon Springs 59
Southwestern 47, Galena, Ill. 45
Spencer 73, Gilman 38
Stratford 52, Auburndale 36
Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 51
Tenor/Veritas 63, Milwaukee Early View 51
The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 57
Unity 66, Shell Lake 19
Waukesha West 65, Waukesha North 51
Wausau East 64, Lakeland 58
Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51
West Bend East 61, Slinger 56
Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 36
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 47
Winneconne 81, Shiocton 69
Wisconsin Heights 64, Monticello 53
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Racine Case 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..