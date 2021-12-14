The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Albany 57, Big Foot 26

Aquinas 75, Holmen 20

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38

Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

Bowler 53, White Lake 26

Brillion 59, Roncalli 30

Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6

Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Brookfield Central 47, Menomonee Falls 37

Brookfield East 60, Hamilton 38

Cameron 39, Ashland 34

Cashton 68, Brookwood 34

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34

Colfax 52, Durand 43

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45

Darlington 42, Fennimore 38

De Pere 83, Green Bay Preble 40

Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71

Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48

Greenfield 82, Whitnall 43

Gresham Community 55, Marion 10

Homestead 75, Slinger 55

Hortonville 76, Kaukauna 56

Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31

Hurley 83, Bayfield 7

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32

Ithaca 53, North Crawford 25

Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Racine St. Catherine’s 36

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Kickapoo 61, La Farge/Youth Initiative 39

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39

Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35

Lomira 48, Winneconne 42

Manawa 66, Tigerton 16

Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52

Mercer 37, Washburn 33

Milwaukee DSHA 49, Wauwatosa East 40

Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49

Muskego 26, Mukwonago 17

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45

New Holstein 78, Chilton 38

New London 61, Clintonville 29

New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27

Newman Catholic 53, Greenwood 38

Oconto 79, Gibraltar 21

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 38

Osceola 72, Spooner 23

Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17

Peshtigo 39, Algoma 35

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Rhinelander 73, D.C. Everest 63

Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62

Saint Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45

Seneca 41, Weston 40, OT

Seymour 54, Antigo 40

Shawano 57, Denmark 42

Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16

South Shore 45, Solon Springs 36

St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29

St. Croix Falls 73, Somerset 38

Three Lakes 44, Crandon 34

Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 25

Unity 60, Shell Lake 46

Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43

West Salem 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39

Westosha Central 56, Burlington 30

Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21

Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, Ripon 48

Wisconsin Dells 59, River Valley 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..