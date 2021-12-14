The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 54, Westfield Area 39

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Amery 33

Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44

Cedarburg 61, West Bend West 43

Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36

Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Colby 91, Greenwood 36

Cristo Rey Jesuit 84, Tenor/Veritas 62

Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36

Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38

Flambeau 68, Birchwood 25

Goodman 57, Elcho 52

Gresham Community 70, Marion 54

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49

Little Chute 58, Oconto Falls 35

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48

Madison La Follette 63, Beloit Memorial 57

Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39

Menominee Indian 50, Antigo 27

Neenah 69, Oshkosh West 32

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

River Valley 66, Wisconsin Dells 47

Shorewood 52, Milwaukee South 35

Tenor/Veritas 63, Milwaukee Early View 51

Waukesha West 65, Waukesha North 51

Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51

West Bend East 61, Slinger 56

Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 36

Wilmot Union 56, Burlington 30

