The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Aquinas 75, Holmen 20

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18

Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

Bowler 53, White Lake 26

Brillion 59, Roncalli 30

Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6

Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29

Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48

Gresham Community 55, Marion 10

Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31

Hurley 83, Bayfield 7

Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39

Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35

Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52

Mercer 37, Washburn 33

Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49

Muskego 26, Mukwonago 17

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45

New Holstein 78, Chilton 38

New London 61, Clintonville 29

Osceola 72, Spooner 23

Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16

St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29

Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30

Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21

Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..