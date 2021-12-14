The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 80, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51

Barron 56, Ashland 54

Beaver Dam 69, West De Pere 64

Belleville 74, Richland Center 52

Benton 75, Albany 43

Brillion 65, Southern Door 46

Bruce 81, Gilman 38

Coleman 57, Oneida Nation 38

Crandon 75, Bowler 42

Cudahy 81, Milw. Academy of Excellence 41

Darlington 76, Riverdale 30

DeForest 73, Monroe 64

Gillett 62, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Hayward 74, South Shore 64

Hudson 67, Hastings, Minn. 55

Hurley 49, Drummond 35

Kenosha Bradford 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 61

Kewaunee 63, New Holstein 48

Lac Courte Oreilles 68, Butternut 57

Ladysmith 70, Spooner 48

Lake Mills 70, Waterloo 40

Laona-Wabeno 55, Florence 47

Lena 57, Suring 48

Marshfield 60, Merrill 42

Messmer 63, Milwaukee Arts 34

NE Wis. Christian Home School 76, Tigerton 53

New Lisbon 73, La Farge 55

Newman Catholic 84, Spencer 47

Niagara 77, Wausaukee 54

North Crawford 57, Hillsboro 54

Oconto 61, Algoma 59

Ozaukee 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21

Prairie Farm 62, Cornell 15

Random Lake 56, Lomira 41

Rice Lake 64, River Falls 45

Shoreland Lutheran 71, Heritage Christian 67

Solon Springs 82, Bayfield 73

Stockbridge 65, White Lake 38

Viroqua 55, De Soto 46

Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 68

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

Mellen vs. Washburn, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..