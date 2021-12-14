The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 72, Northland Pines 11
Athens 53, Colby 35
Auburndale 47, Columbus Catholic 43
Bloomer 50, Regis 47
Boscobel 52, Riverdale 29
Columbus 68, North Fond du Lac 31
Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 32
Independence 44, Black River Falls 38
La Crosse Central 48, La Crescent, Minn. 35
Lac Courte Oreilles 59, Butternut 38
Ladysmith 52, Phillips 49
Lancaster 55, New Glarus 39
Living Word Lutheran 64, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 33
NE Wis. Christian Home School 47, Tigerton 16
Oconto 71, Green Bay East 29
Prairie Farm 61, Cornell 7
Racine Case 44, Westosha Central 38
River Ridge 51, Barneveld 49
Sparta 46, Mauston 25
Stockbridge 39, White Lake 34
Xavier 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Destiny vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ccd.
Platteville vs. Black Hawk, ppd.
Wayland Academy vs. Hustisford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..