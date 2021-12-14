By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden’s victory margin in those states. Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints. The AP review also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting.

