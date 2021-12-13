The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 80, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51
Barron 56, Ashland 54
Beaver Dam 69, West De Pere 64
Belleville 74, Richland Center 52
Benton 75, Albany 43
Brillion 65, Southern Door 46
Bruce 81, Gilman 38
Coleman 57, Oneida Nation 38
Crandon 75, Bowler 42
Cudahy 81, Milw. Academy of Excellence 41
Darlington 76, Riverdale 30
DeForest 73, Monroe 64
Gillett 62, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34
Hayward 74, South Shore 64
Hudson 67, Hastings, Minn. 55
Hurley 49, Drummond 35
Kenosha Bradford 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 61
Kewaunee 63, New Holstein 48
Lac Courte Oreilles 68, Butternut 57
Ladysmith 70, Spooner 48
Lake Mills 70, Waterloo 40
Laona-Wabeno 55, Florence 47
Lena 57, Suring 48
Marshfield 60, Merrill 42
Messmer 63, Milwaukee Arts 34
NE Wis. Christian Home School 76, Tigerton 53
New Lisbon 73, La Farge 55
Newman Catholic 84, Spencer 47
Niagara 77, Wausaukee 54
North Crawford 57, Hillsboro 54
Oconto 61, Algoma 59
Ozaukee 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21
Prairie Farm 62, Cornell 15
Random Lake 56, Lomira 41
Rice Lake 64, River Falls 45
Solon Springs 82, Bayfield 73
Stockbridge 65, White Lake 38
Viroqua 55, De Soto 46
Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 68
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algoma vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
Mellen vs. Washburn, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..