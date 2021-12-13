The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 72, Northland Pines 11
Bloomer 50, Regis 47
Boscobel 52, Riverdale 29
Columbus 68, North Fond du Lac 31
Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 32
Independence 44, Black River Falls 38
La Crosse Central 48, La Crescent, Minn. 35
Lac Courte Oreilles 59, Butternut 38
Lancaster 55, New Glarus 39
Oconto 71, Green Bay East 29
Prairie Farm 61, Cornell 7
River Ridge 51, Barneveld 49
Stockbridge 39, White Lake 34
Xavier 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 52
___
