By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo has his first triple-double of the season to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the New York Knicks. One of seven Bucks in double-digit scoring, Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee won its second straight game and 10th out of 12 overall. New York has lost three in a row and seven of 10. In his first NBA start, Quentin Grimes scored 27 for the Knicks and set a team record for the most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie with seven. Grimes replaced R.J. Barrett in the starting lineup. Derrick Rose replaced Alec Burks and scored 18 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.