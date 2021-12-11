The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 55, Barneveld 48

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minn. 52, La Crosse Central 38

Blair-Taylor 76, De Soto 50

Bloomer 63, Cadott 27

Catholic Memorial 79, Marquette University 77

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Cristo Rey, Ill. 31

Eau Claire Memorial 51, Eau Claire North 43

Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Princeton/Green Lake 53

Fall Creek 56, Unity 53

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Freedom 54

Madison Abundant Life 42, Saint Lawrence Seminary 30

Markesan 53, Kiel 41

Marshall 74, Deerfield 49

McDonell Central 68, Colfax 61

Menomonee Falls 73, Waukesha South 55

Mondovi 68, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Oakfield 43, Catholic Central 41

Omro 54, Waupun 50

Oregon 62, Union Grove 55

Prescott 70, Regis 55

Reedsburg Area 54, La Crosse Logan 53

Rhinelander 49, Shawano 41

Rio 52, Pecatonica 43

Saint Croix Central 69, Hayward 34

Saint Thomas More 71, Saint Francis 61

Salam School 61, Stockbridge 51

Spring Valley 75, Stanley-Boyd 60

Thorp 35, Glenwood City 21

University School of Milwaukee 51, St. John’s NW Military Academy 50

Waunakee 70, Edgewood 50, OT

West Allis Central 89, Milw. Bay View 36

Westosha Central 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Whitnall 78, Milton 60

Wisconsin Heights 62, Parkview 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..