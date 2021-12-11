The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 55, Barneveld 48
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minn. 52, La Crosse Central 38
Blair-Taylor 76, De Soto 50
Bloomer 63, Cadott 27
Catholic Memorial 79, Marquette University 77
Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Cristo Rey, Ill. 31
Eau Claire Memorial 51, Eau Claire North 43
Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Princeton/Green Lake 53
Fall Creek 56, Unity 53
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Freedom 54
Madison Abundant Life 42, Saint Lawrence Seminary 30
Markesan 53, Kiel 41
Marshall 74, Deerfield 49
McDonell Central 68, Colfax 61
Menomonee Falls 73, Waukesha South 55
Mondovi 68, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Oakfield 43, Catholic Central 41
Omro 54, Waupun 50
Oregon 62, Union Grove 55
Prescott 70, Regis 55
Reedsburg Area 54, La Crosse Logan 53
Rhinelander 49, Shawano 41
Rio 52, Pecatonica 43
Saint Croix Central 69, Hayward 34
Saint Thomas More 71, Saint Francis 61
Salam School 61, Stockbridge 51
Spring Valley 75, Stanley-Boyd 60
Thorp 35, Glenwood City 21
University School of Milwaukee 51, St. John’s NW Military Academy 50
Waunakee 70, Edgewood 50, OT
West Allis Central 89, Milw. Bay View 36
Westosha Central 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Whitnall 78, Milton 60
Wisconsin Heights 62, Parkview 34
