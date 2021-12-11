The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Highland 43
Badger 48, Delavan-Darien 38
Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49
Cuba City 58, Lancaster 54
Darlington 43, East Dubuque, Ill. 33
DeForest 80, Onalaska 50
Fall River 58, La Farge/Youth Initiative 57
Janesville Craig 68, Janesville Parker 27
Johnson Creek 32, Almond-Bancroft 31
Kenosha Tremper 56, Racine Horlick 44
Kickapoo 57, Shullsburg 41
Lena 49, Stockbridge 9
Madison La Follette 74, Madison West 13
Madison Memorial 64, Madison East 38
Oak Creek 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 47
Prairie du Chien 64, Fennimore 45
Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 48
Randolph 46, Watertown 44
Rhinelander 49, Shawano 41
Superior 55, Cloquet, Minn. 48
Turner 46, North Boone, Ill. 41
Verona Area 61, Middleton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coleman vs. Gibraltar, ppd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Lake Mills, ppd.
Sheboygan North vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, ccd.
