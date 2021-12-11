The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomer 63, Cadott 27

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Cristo Rey, Ill. 31

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Princeton/Green Lake 53

Fall Creek 56, Unity 53

Markesan 53, Kiel 41

McDonell Central 68, Colfax 61

Oakfield 43, Catholic Central 41

Omro 54, Waupun 50

Reedsburg Area 54, La Crosse Logan 53

Rio 52, Pecatonica 43

Saint Croix Central 69, Hayward 34

Salam School 61, Stockbridge 51

Thorp 35, Glenwood City 21

Westosha Central 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Whitnall 78, Milton 60

Wisconsin Heights 62, Parkview 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..