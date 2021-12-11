The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger 48, Delavan-Darien 38

Cuba City 58, Lancaster 54

Janesville Craig 68, Janesville Parker 27

Kenosha Tremper 56, Racine Horlick 44

Kickapoo 57, Shullsburg 41

Oak Creek 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 47

Prairie du Chien 64, Fennimore 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coleman vs. Gibraltar, ppd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Lake Mills, ppd.

Sheboygan North vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..