The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger 48, Delavan-Darien 38
Cuba City 58, Lancaster 54
Janesville Craig 68, Janesville Parker 27
Kenosha Tremper 56, Racine Horlick 44
Kickapoo 57, Shullsburg 41
Oak Creek 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 47
Prairie du Chien 64, Fennimore 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coleman vs. Gibraltar, ppd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Lake Mills, ppd.
Sheboygan North vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, ccd.
