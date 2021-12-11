MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of shootings that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition. The Milwaukee Police Department reported that early Saturday a man and woman arrived at a hospital for gunshot injuries. The 24-year-old woman died, while the man received non-fatal injuries. The police are also investigating two other Saturday shootings. In one shooting, a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. In the other shooting, two people were driving when they were shot. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition.

