MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors have decided not to file any criminal charges against three police officers who fatally shot a man in August. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a letter that officers were justified in shooting Broderick “Baldie” Shelton outside a gas station, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Shelton was pointing a semi-automatic pistol at police officers and a bystander at a gas pump, according to Chisholm. Shelton’s family has said he suffered from mental health issues.

