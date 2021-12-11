By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 4 UCLA defeat Marquette 67-56 on Saturday night in a game that was pushed back several hours due to the Bruins’ flight problems. UCLA (8-1) showed no apparent signs of rust in its first game since its 73-61 victory over Colorado on Dec. 1. Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell had 12 points each, and Campbell also had eight assists and five rebounds. Marquette’s Greg Elliott scored a career-high 22 points off the bench for 8-3 Marquette and Justin Lewis had 12 points and nine rebounds.

