MILWAUKEE (AP) — No. 4 UCLA’s scheduled game Saturday at Marquette has been pushed back seven hours due to an issue with the Bruins’ aircraft that forced a change in travel plans. Both schools announced late Friday night via Twitter that the game will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. local time. The game originally was scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Neither school provided any specifics regarding the issue with the aircraft. The game will air on FS2. The game originally was scheduled to be broadcast on Fox.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.