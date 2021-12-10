The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 53, Shiocton 41

Ashland 47, Barron 33

Bay Port 51, Sheboygan North 28

Belmont 61, Highland 50

Beloit Memorial 57, Madison East 49

Black Hawk 68, Albany 67, OT

Brillion 60, Sheboygan Falls 28

Chilton 56, Two Rivers 49

Coleman 58, Wausaukee 44

Colfax 77, Mondovi 43

Crivitz 52, Oneida Nation 49

Cuba City 63, Southwestern 47

De Pere 55, Pulaski 43

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Gilmanton 38

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Eau Claire North 46

Eleva-Strum 58, Melrose-Mindoro 53

Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46

Flambeau 34, Clayton 24

Gillett 47, Lena 32

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54, Gibraltar 39

Green Bay Southwest 64, Green Bay Preble 50

Janesville Craig 51, Sun Prairie 41

Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29

Kickapoo 57, Seneca 22

Kiel 64, Valders 35

La Farge 63, North Crawford 34

Lac Courte Oreilles 55, Bruce 45

Ladysmith 63, Spooner 18

Lancaster 57, River Valley 23

Madison La Follette 66, Madison Memorial 50

Manitowoc Lincoln 58, Sheboygan South 53

Menominee Indian 68, Gresham Community 61

Mercer 51, Chequamegon 28

Mineral Point 68, Darlington 26

Neenah 71, Appleton West 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 81, Whitnall 21

New Berlin West 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

New Holstein 72, Roncalli 46

Notre Dame 68, Ashwaubenon 26

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Pacelli 44, Rosholt 35

Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 54

Prescott 62, Amery 29

Rice Lake 61, River Falls 43

Ripon 58, Winneconne 56

Royall 41, Cashton 39

Salam School 29, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7

Sevastopol 59, Southern Door 27

Shullsburg 52, River Ridge 33

Stratford 47, Spencer 33

Three Lakes 78, Suring 44

Turner 41, Whitewater 39

Union Grove 65, Waterford 22

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Poynette 37

Waupun 86, Berlin 23

Wautoma 51, Wisconsin Dells 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 37

West Salem 66, Black River Falls 44

Westosha Central 51, Elkhorn Area 31

Wild Rose 95, Tigerton 18

Wilmot Union 65, Burlington 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Peshtigo vs. Sturgeon Bay, ppd.

