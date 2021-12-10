The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 68, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 29

Beaver Dam 69, Reedsburg Area 50

Black Hawk 53, Pecatonica 42

Brodhead 47, East Troy 46

Cadott 67, Gilmanton 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Oostburg 47

Chequamegon 68, Tomahawk 36

Colby 88, Gilman 18

Coleman 42, Crandon 28

Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48

Denmark 63, Little Chute 56

Drummond 45, Bayfield 33

Durand 82, Boyceville 38

Edgerton 78, Jefferson 37

Fall Creek 57, Bloomer 35

Flambeau 82, Clayton 37

Fox Valley Lutheran 77, Clintonville 42

Freedom 64, Waupaca 52

Gresham Community 52, Gillett 32

Horicon 64, Rio 48

Howards Grove 69, Random Lake 49

Laconia 58, Markesan 55

Laona-Wabeno 76, Elcho 61

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 62

Marathon 82, Rib Lake 44

McFarland 79, Evansville 64

Milwaukee Juneau 66, Kenosha Reuther 62

Mondovi 74, Boyceville 51

Neillsville 68, Greenwood 25

Newman Catholic 87, Abbotsford 53

Northland Lutheran 54, Valley Christian 34

Oakfield 44, St. Marys Springs 41

Owen-Withee 79, Spencer 34

Pewaukee 103, West Allis Central 77

Randolph 64, Westosha Central 33

Reedsville 70, Hilbert 27

Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 26

Sheboygan Christian 62, Kohler 53

Shorewood 67, Heritage Christian 62

Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 33

Thorp 58, Cornell 23

Three Lakes 77, Suring 17

Tri-County 62, Tigerton 46

Turner 57, Clinton 56

Washburn 68, Lac Courte Oreilles 55

Watertown Luther Prep 86, Messmer 52

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..